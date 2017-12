Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust:

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST SELLS HOMEWOOD SUITES BY HILTON CARLSBAD, CALIF.

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST - DEAL FOR ‍FOR $33 MILLION​

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST - IN CONNECTION WITH SALE, BUYER ASSUMED A $20 MILLION CMBS LOAN THAT CARRIED AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.3 PERCENT

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST - ‍REMAINING PROCEEDS OF $13 MILLION FROM SALE WILL BE UTILIZED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS ON CHATHAM'S UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY​