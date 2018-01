Jan 25 (Reuters) - CHD Developers Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED PROPOSAL OF INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF UP TO 45 MILLION WARRANTS, 15 MILLION SHARES AT 14.52 RUPEES PER SHARE TO PROMOTER & AND NON- PROMOTERS Source text: bit.ly/2Gi1D6G