April 30 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd:

* CHECK-CAP LTD. ANNOUNCES $4.5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* CHECK CAP LTD - AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL, ACCREDITED INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF 7.5 MILLION OF COS ORDINARY SHARES AT $0.60 PER SHARE

* CHECK CAP LTD - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ADVANCE ONGOING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF C-SCAN