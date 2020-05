May 27 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd:

* CHECK-CAP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CHECK CAP LTD QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* CHECK CAP - HAS BEGUN TO RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS & EXPECTS TO RESUME CLINICAL TRIALS IN ISRAEL IN JUNE 2020