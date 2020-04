BRIEF-Check-Cap Provides Update On Covid-19 Pandemic Impact On Operational And Clinical Activities

April 6 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd:

* CHECK-CAP PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT ON OPERATIONAL AND CLINICAL ACTIVITIES

* CHECK CAP LTD - EXPECT THAT CO’S CLINICAL TRIALS WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE OF 2020

* CHECK CAP LTD - BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS AND PLANS THROUGH END OF Q3 OF 2020

* CHECK CAP LTD - IMPLEMENTING A 15% REDUCTION IN SALARIES FOR ALL EMPLOYEES AND MANAGEMENT AND FEES OF MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHECK CAP LTD - HAS LOWERED MONTHLY EXPENDITURES BY PLACING A NUMBER OF OPERATIONAL EMPLOYEES ON UNPAID LEAVE

* CHECK CAP LTD - BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS AND PLANS THROUGH END OF Q3 OF 2020