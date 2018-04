April 25 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd :

* CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q1 REVENUE $452 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $452.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHECK POINT SOFTWARE - SAYS Q1 REVENUES WERE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF PROJECTIONS WHILE EPS REACHED TOP OF GUIDANCE RANGE