FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Check point software technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
Cyber Risk
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Check point software technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 revenue $455 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd - ‍as of September 30, 2017, deferred revenues were $1,036 million compared to $889 million as of September 30, 2016​

* Check Point Software Technologies - authorized to continue repurchase of up to $250 million of ordinary shares each quarter,up to additional amount of $1 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.