BRIEF-Check Point Software trims 2018 outlook

April 25 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd :

* ISRAEL’S CHECK POINT SOFTWARE SEES Q2 REVENUE $445-$475 MILLION, NON-GAAP EPS $1.25-$1.35

* CHECK POINT SOFTWARE Q2 REVENUE VIEW $476 MILLION, NON-GAAP EPS $1.35 -THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REVENUE ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BILLION FROM $1.9-$2.0 BILLION, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

* CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BILLION, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)