April 24 (Reuters) - CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS:

* CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES START OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF CMP-001 IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-L1 IMMUNOTHERAPY IN ANTI-PD-1/PD-L1 RESISTANT ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)