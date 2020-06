June 10 (Reuters) - Checkmate Pharmaceuticals:

* CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS SECURES $85 MILLION IN SERIES C FINANCING

* CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS - SERIES C FINANCING WAS LED BY LONGITUDE CAPITAL & NOVO HOLDINGS

* CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS - FUNDING SUPPORTS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CO’S TLR9 AGONIST, CMP-001, IN MELANOMA & OTHER ONCOLOGY INDICATIONS Source text for Eikon: