March 15 (Reuters) - Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc:

* CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

* CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CHECKPOINT'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $19.2 MILLION​