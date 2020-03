BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory - Currently, 27 Locations Across Co's Concepts, Including 2 Cheesecake Factory Restaurants, Temporarily Closed

March 23 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc:

* THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* CHEESECAKE FACTORY - CURRENTLY, 27 LOCATIONS ACROSS CO’S CONCEPTS, INCLUDING 2 CHEESECAKE FACTORY RESTAURANTS, TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC - DREW ADDITIONAL $90 MILLION ON REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CASH POSITION

* CHEESECAKE FACTORY - CURTAILED PLANNED UNIT GROWTH FOR YEAR, EVALUATING ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO FURTHER PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* CHEESECAKE FACTORY - WITHDRAWING Q1 & FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON Q4 FISCAL 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

* CHEESECAKE FACTORY - PROVIDED BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO IMPACT OF COVID-19