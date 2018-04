BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.56

April 25 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc:

* THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $590.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $586.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT CHEESECAKE FACTORY RESTAURANTS INCREASED 2.1% IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)