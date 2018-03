BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Announces Changes To The Board Of Directors

March 13 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc:

* CHEETAH MOBILE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - JUN LEI HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CHAIRMAN AND A MEMBER OF BOARD

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - LEI WILL REMAIN AS AN ADVISOR TO CHEETAH MOBILE GOING FORWARD

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - FU SHENG, CHEETAH MOBILE’S CEO, WILL SUCCEED LEI AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - BOARD HAS APPOINTED NING ZHANG, TIANYANG ZHAO AND YI MA EACH AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF ELEVEN MEMBERS, SIX OF THEM ARE INDEPENDENT

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - BOARD HAS ALSO APPOINTED RUI HAO, WHO SERVES AS A TENCENT INVESTMENT’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AS A DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: