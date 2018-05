BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Diluted Income Per ADS RMB0.42

May 21 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc:

* CHEETAH MOBILE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 1.145 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 1.14 BILLION

* AVERAGE NUMBER OF GLOBAL MOBILE MAUS WAS 574 MILLION IN Q1

* FOR Q2 , CO EXPECTS ITS TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB1,020 MILLION (US$163 MILLION) AND RMB1,080 MILLION (US$172 MILLION)

* DILUTED INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB0.42 (US$0.07) IN Q1 OF 2018

* NON-GAAP DILUTED INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB0.48 (US$0.08) IN Q1 OF 2018

* NUMBER OF MOBILE MAUS FROM MARKETS OUTSIDE OF CHINA ACCOUNTED FOR 75.4% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE MAUS IN Q1