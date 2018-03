BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Qtrly Total Revenues Increased By 8.9% Year Over Year

March 19 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc:

* CHEETAH MOBILE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 8.9% YEAR OVER YEAR AND 16.2% QUARTER OVER QUARTER TO RMB1,387.8 MILLION

* ‍DILUTED INCOME PER ADS INCREASED TO RMB7.27 (US$1.12) IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍AVERAGE NUMBER OF GLOBAL MOBILE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS WAS 552 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN RMB1,100 MILLION AND RMB1,140 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW CNY 1.28 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍SHR RMB0.73​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW CNY 1.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S