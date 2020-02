BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Says Informed By Google That Co's Google Play Store, Google Admob And Google Admanager Accounts Have Been Disabled On Feb.20

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc:

* CHEETAH MOBILE PROVIDES UPDATES ON GOOGLE COLLABORATION

* CHEETAH MOBILE - INFORMED BY GOOGLE THAT CO’S GOOGLE PLAY STORE, GOOGLE ADMOB AND GOOGLE ADMANAGER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN DISABLED ON FEBRUARY 20, 2020

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - EXPECTS ITS ABILITY TO ATTRACT NEW USERS AND GENERATE REVENUE FROM GOOGLE MAY BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED FROM FEBRUARY 2020

* CHEETAH MOBILE INC - IS IN CONTINUOUS COMMUNICATION WITH GOOGLE TO APPEAL DECISION

* CHEETAH MOBILE - CONTRACTS ASSOCIATED WITH CO’S GOOGLE PLAY STORE, GOOGLE ADMOB AND GOOGLE ADMANAGER ACCOUNTS WILL BE TERMINATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: