May 16 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc:

* CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING AND AI WITH ACQUISITION OF WRITELAB

* CHEGG INC - CHEGG ACQUIRED WRITELAB FOR APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION, IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

* CHEGG INC - AS A RESULT OF DEAL, DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPERATIONS, Q2 GUIDANCE, OR FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON APRIL 26, 2018