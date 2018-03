March 28 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc:

* CHEGG TO OFFER $250.0 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* CHEGG INC - PROPOSES TO OFFER $250.0 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* CHEGG INC - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

* CHEGG INC - ALSO EXPECTS TO USE UP TO ABOUT $20 MILLION OF PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK CONCURRENTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: