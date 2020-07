BRIEF-Chelsea Logistics And Infrastructure REsponds To Article “Dito Likely To Miss Technical Launch”

July 3 (Reuters) - Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp:

* CONFIRMS STATEMENT BY CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER ADEL TAMANO IN ARTICLE “DITO LIKELY TO MISS TECHNICAL LAUNCH”

* DITO STILL ON TRACK FOR MARCH 2021 SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL LAUNCH

* DO NOT CONFIRM OR DENY OPINION OF EX-UNDERSECRETARY ELISEO RIO IN ARTICLE ON DITO MISSING TECHNICAL LAUNCH

* TECHNICAL AUDIT TO BE CONDUCTED BY GOVERNMENT ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 8 JULY, WILL BE PUSHED BACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: