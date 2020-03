March 16 (Reuters) - Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp:

* QUARANTINE IN VARIOUS CITIES IN PHILIPPINES HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON CO’S TANKERING, CARGO TRANSPORT SEGMENTS

* FOR FREIGHT BUSINESS, THERE CONTINUES TO BE A STABLE DEMAND FOR LOGISTICS SERVICES

* INTEND TO SEEK RELIEF FROM PORT CHARGES FROM GOVERNMENT WHILE CO'S VESSELS ARE NOT OPERATING AND DOCKED