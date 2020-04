March 31 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DPP COVID-19 SEROLOGICAL POINT-OF-CARE TEST

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - U.S. LAUNCH OF RAPID DPP COVID-19 SEROLOGICAL POINT-OF-CARE TEST FOR DETECTION OF IGM AND IGG ANTIBODIES