BRIEF-Chembio Announces Plans To Seek EUA Approval From FDA For Revised DPP Covid-19 Igm/Igg System And New DPP Covid-19 Antigen System

July 6 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SEEK EUA APPROVAL FROM FDA FOR REVISED DPP COVID-19 IGM/IGG SYSTEM AND NEW DPP COVID-19 ANTIGEN SYSTEM

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - REVISING ITS DPP COVID-19 IGM/IGG SYSTEM WITH OBJECTIVE OF MEETING FDA’S NEW CRITERIA, INCLUDING USE OF NCI PROCESS

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - EXPECTS, BASED ON ITS DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS TO DATE, TO APPLY FOR AN EUA FOR REVISED SYSTEM DURING Q3 OF 2020

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - CONTINUES TO OFFER DPP COVID-19 IGM/IGG SYSTEM OUTSIDE U.S.