April 9 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS AND STONY BROOK MEDICINE COLLABORATE TO IDENTIFY CORONAVIRUS SURVIVORS

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - STUDY IS INTENDED TO DETERMINE IF CONVALESCENT BLOOD PLASMA CAN HELP TREAT PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE COVID-19 INFECTION