July 6 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS AWARDED BARDA CONTRACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF DPP COVID-19 POINT-OF-CARE ANTIGEN SYSTEM

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - CONTRACT IS INTENDED TO ASSIST CHEMBIO IN DEVELOPING A COVID-19 POINT-OF-CARE ANTIGEN SYSTEM

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - BARDA AWARD TOTALS $628,071 AND IS TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN PERIODIC FUNDING OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS