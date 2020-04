April 21 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - ON APRIL 20, CO THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, REFERED TO AS PPP LOAN

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS IN - UNDER PPP LOAN WILL RECEIVE ABOUT $2.98 MILLION, WHICH WILL MATURE ON APRIL 20, 2022

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - BASED ON CURRENTLY AVAILABLE GUIDANCE, EXPECT THAT $2.4 TO $2.7 MILLION OF PPP LOAN MAY BE FORGIVEN BY U.S. SBA