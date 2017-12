BRIEF-Chembio receives $8.5 mln commitment from Bio-Manguinhos to purchase components for production of dpp Assays in Brazil during 2018

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO RECEIVES $8.5 MILLION COMMITMENT FROM BIO-MANGUINHOS TO PURCHASE COMPONENTS FOR PRODUCTION OF DPP® ASSAYS IN BRAZIL DURING 2018

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - SUBSEQUENT TO END OF Q3 OF 2017, RECEIVED PAYMENTS OF $4.2 MILLION OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE BALANCES FROM BIO-MANGUINHOS

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS-EXPECTS SALES OF TEST COMPONENTS,INTERMEDIATE PRODUCT FOR PRODUCTION OF DPP HIV ASSAYS,DPP LEISHMANIA ASSAYS TO OCCUR DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: