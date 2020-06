June 17 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - INTEND TO CONTINUE WORKING WITH FDA WITH RESPECT TO MODIFICATION OF DPP COVID-19 SYSTEM - SEC FILING

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - INTEND TO CONTINUE WORKING WITH FDA WITH RESPECT TO REVOCATION OF EUA FOR COVID-19 TEST SYSTEM