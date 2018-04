BRIEF-Chembio Diagnostics And Lumiradx Enter Collaboration To Develop New Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Tests For Infectious Diseases

April 25 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS AND LUMIRADX ENTER COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NEW POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES