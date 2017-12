Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEIL A. GOLDMAN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - GOLDMAN SUCCEEDS RICHARD J. LARKIN, WHO HAS SERVED AS CO‘S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SINCE 2003 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: