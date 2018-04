April 3 (Reuters) - Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd:

* SAYS DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF COMMERCIAL TAX HAS GRANTED RELIEF BY WAY OF SETTING ASIDE ENTIRE SALES TAX LIABILITY

* SAYS ‍DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF COMMERCIAL TAX GRANTED REFUND OF 1.5 MILLION RUPEES TO CO

* SAYS NO PENDING SALES TAX LIABILITY ON COMPANY AS ON DATE