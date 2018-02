BRIEF-Chemed Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $3.25

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp:

* CHEMED REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.32

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.25

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.2 PERCENT TO $428 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.60 TO $10.85 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SAYS NET REVENUE FOR VITAS WAS $292 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF 2.8%

* REVENUE GROWTH FOR VITAS IN 2018, PRIOR TO MEDICARE CAP, IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2.5% TO 3.5%‍​

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $10.60 TO $10.85

* ADMISSIONS AND AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS IN 2018 FOR VISTAS ARE ESTIMATED TO EXPAND APPROXIMATELY 3% TO 4% ‍​

* ROTO-ROOTER IS FORECASTED TO ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4.0% TO 5.0%‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.27, REVENUE VIEW $423.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN FOR ROTO-ROOTER FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED AT 22.3%‍​

* ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN FOR ROTO-ROOTER FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED AT 22.3%‍​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S