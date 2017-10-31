BRIEF-Chemed reaches final agreement to end civil litigation & false claims act brought by U.S. DOJ in May 2013​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp:
* Chemed - Reached final agreement to end civil litigation and false claims act brought by U.S. Department of Justice in May 2013
* Chemed Corp - In connection with settlement, Vitas has also agreed to a corporate integrity agreement with office of inspector general
* Chemed - Total settlement estimated at $85 million pre-tax & compares to $90 million pre-tax ($55.5 million after-tax) of estimated settlement cost recorded in Q2
* Chemed Corp - Company will fund the settlement with existing cash balances and its bank credit facility