BRIEF-Chemed reaches final agreement to end civil litigation & false claims act brought by U.S. DOJ in May 2013​
October 31, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Chemed reaches final agreement to end civil litigation & false claims act brought by U.S. DOJ in May 2013​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp:

* Chemed - Reached final agreement to end civil litigation and false claims act brought by U.S. Department of Justice in May 2013​

* Chemed Corp - ‍In connection with settlement, Vitas has also agreed to a corporate integrity agreement with office of inspector general​

* Chemed - ‍Total settlement estimated at $85 million pre-tax & compares to $90 million pre-tax ($55.5 million after-tax) of estimated settlement cost recorded in Q2

* Chemed Corp - ‍Company will fund the settlement with existing cash balances and its bank credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
