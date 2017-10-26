FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemed reports Q3 earnings per share $2.13
October 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Chemed reports Q3 earnings per share $2.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp

* Chemed reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.35 to $8.40 excluding items

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.15

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemed Corp - qtrly ‍revenue increased 6.3% to $417 million​

* Q3 revenue view $413.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemed Corp qtrly ‍vitas net patient revenue of $289 million, an increase of 2.2%​

* Chemed Corp - ‍roto-rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2017 revenue growth of 13% to 14%​

* Chemed Corp - ‍adjusted ebitda margin for roto-rooter​ for 2017 is estimated at 22.5%

* Chemed Corp - ‍revenue growth for vitas in 2017, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 2% to 3%​

* Chemed Corp - ‍admissions and average daily census for vitas in 2017 are estimated to expand approximately 2% to 3%​

* Chemed Corp - ‍full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda margin for vitas, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be 15.0% ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
