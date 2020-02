BRIEF-Chemed Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $4.22

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp:

* CHEMED REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.96

* Q4 REVENUE $522 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $524.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $4.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FULL-YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $16.20 TO $16.50

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.63 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REVENUE GROWTH FOR VITAS IN 2020, PRIOR TO MEDICARE CAP, IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 8.5% TO 9.5%

* ROTO-ROOTER IS FORECASTED TO ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR 2020 REVENUE GROWTH OF 13.0% TO 14.0%