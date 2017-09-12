BRIEF-Chemical Financial initiates about seven pct net reduction in total employees​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chemical Financial Corp

* Chemical Financial Corp - on Sept 7, co initiated a restructuring effort that includes an about seven percent net reduction in total employees​

* Chemical Financial Corp - ‍impacted staff have been notified and departures are expected to be largely complete by September 30, 2017​

* Says restructuring includes certain branch consolidations​

* Chemical Financial Corp - restructuring efforts include planned consolidation of 25 branches in Q4 of 2017

* Chemical Financial Corp says ‍following planned closures in Q4 of 2017, chemical bank will have a total of 211 branches​

* Chemical Financial Corp - regarding staff reduction, branch consolidations,other restructuring efforts, co expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $18 million​

* Says ‍annualized cost savings from restructuring initiative are expected to be about $20 million​