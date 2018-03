March 22 (Reuters) - CHEMIN FER TRAMWAYS VAR GARD SA :

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 11.0 PER SHARE

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 77,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 78,000 YEAR AGO