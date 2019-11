BRIEF-ChemoCentryx And VFMCRP Announce Positive Topline Data From Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial

Nov 25 (Reuters) - ChemoCentryx Inc:

* CHEMOCENTRYX AND VFMCRP ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE III ADVOCATE TRIAL DEMONSTRATING AVACOPAN’S SUPERIORITY OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN ANCA-ASSOCIATED VASCULITIS

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - TRIAL ACHIEVED BOTH PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEKS 26 AND 52

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - TRIAL DEMONSTRATED STATISTICAL SUPERIORITY OF AVACOPAN OVER STANDARD OF CARE (SOC) AT 52 WEEKS

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - AVACOPAN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED GLUCOCORTICOID TOXICITY

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - AVACOPAN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED KIDNEY FUNCTION COMPARED TO GLUCOCORTICOID-CONTAINING SOC

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - PLAN TO MAKE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS OF AVACOPAN FOR FULL MARKETING APPROVAL TO BOTH EMA AND FDA IN 2020