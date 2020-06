June 24 (Reuters) - ChemoCentryx Inc:

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - IDENTIFIED AN ORALLY ADMINISTERED CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR, CCX559, AND PLANS TO INITIATE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN FIRST HALF OF 2021