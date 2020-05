BRIEF-ChemoCentryx Says Entered Product Agreement With Patheon

May 14 (Reuters) - ChemoCentryx Inc:

* CHEMOCENTRYX SAYS ON MAY 8 CO ENTERED INTO PRODUCT AGREEMENT WITH PATHEON WHICH WAS MADE AS PER A MASTER MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 18

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - UNDER MASTER AGREEMENT AND PRODUCT AGREEMENT, PATHEON HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY AVACOPAN DRUG PRODUCT

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - PRODUCT AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL TERM THAT EXPIRES ON DECEMBER 31, 2026

* CHEMOCENTRYX INC - MASTER AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL TERM THAT EXPIRES ON MARCH 18, 2023