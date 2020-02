Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chemometec A/S:

* H1 NET SALES DKK 103.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 82.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA DKK 43.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 32.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* KEEPS GUIDANCE UPDATED ON JAN 22 UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)