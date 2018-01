Jan 11 (Reuters) - CHEMOMETEC A/S:

* RAISES EBITDA EXPECTATIONS TO RANGE OF DKK 12-18 MILLION FROM DKK 5-15 MLN‍​

* EXPECTS FY 2017/18 REVENUE IN UPPER PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DKK 97-103 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)