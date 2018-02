Feb 7 (Reuters) - SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB:

* CHEMOTECH RECEIVES AN ORDER FOR AN IQWAVE™ D-EECT FROM BAYPOINTE HOSPITAL IN THE PHILIPPINES

* ‍DELIVERY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT END OF MARCH 2018.​

* ‍BAYPOINTE HAS TODAY SIGNED AN ORDER FOR AN IQWAVE™ D-EECT-EQUIPMENT, TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS EUR 40,000.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)