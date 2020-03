March 18 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* NEW FINANCE MANAGER ASSUMES OFFICE

* CHEMOTECHS DEPUTY CFO, ANNETTE COLIN, LEAVES HER ASSIGNMENT AFTER EXPIRED CONTRACT AS AGREED

* ANN OHLSSON WILL TAKE UP POSITION AS FINANCE MANAGER AT CHEMOTECH