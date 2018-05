May 21 (Reuters) - Chemours Co:

* CHEMOURS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CHEMOURS - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE, ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST FOR UP TO $250 MILLION OF 6.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* CHEMOURS - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING ALSO TO BE USED TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE, ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST FOR ANY, ALL OF CO’S 6.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: