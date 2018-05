Chemours Co:

* THE CHEMOURS COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, DOUBLING EARNINGS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q1 SALES $1.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.65 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q1 2018, CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS SEGMENT SALES WERE $144 MILLION, A 4 PERCENT INCREASE

* REITERATING EXPECTATION THAT EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE FOR 2018

* EXPECT TO DELIVER OVER $700 MILLION FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018.