BRIEF-Chemours Sees FY 2018 ADJ EPS At High End Of Previous Guidance Of $4.95 To $5.60

March 26 (Reuters) - Chemours Co:

* THE CHEMOURS COMPANY UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK AND ANNOUNCES DATES FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE AND WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL

* CHEMOURS SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $4.95 TO $5.60

* CHEMOURS CO - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED $1.7 BILLION TO $1.85 BILLION RANGE

* CHEMOURS CO - ‍NOW EXPECTS EARNINGS TO BE IN TOP END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE​

* CHEMOURS CO - ‍CURRENTLY EVALUATING IMPACT OF MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS TO LONGER-TERM TARGETS​