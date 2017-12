BRIEF-Chemours Updates 2017 Forecast, Provides 2018 Outlook, 2020 Key Financial Targets

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chemours Co:

* THE CHEMOURS COMPANY HOSTS FIRST INVESTOR DAY

* CHEMOURS CO - BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* CHEMOURS CO - 2018 ‍ ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.7 AND $1.85 BILLION​

* CHEMOURS CO - UNVEIL NEW CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO RETURN NEARLY $900 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* CHEMOURS CO - EXPECT TO INCREASE 2018 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $500 TO $600 MILLION, EVEN AFTER INVESTING IN TWO NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* CHEMOURS - BOARD APPROVED Q1 CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.14 PER SHARE FROM PREVIOUS LEVEL

* CHEMOURS CO - EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW WITHIN A RANGE OF $2.0 BILLION AND $2.75 BILLION THROUGH 2020

* CHEMOURS CO - $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN EXTENDS THROUGH END OF 2020

* CHEMOURS CO - SEES FULL-YEAR 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION

* CHEMOURS CO - EXPECT TO GROW ADJUSTED EPS BY 15 PERCENT OR GREATER THROUGH 2020 ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER 2017

* CHEMOURS - DEMAND FOR TI-PURE TITANIUM DIOXIDE, OPTEON REFRIGERANTS, FLUOROPOLYMERS AND CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS PRODUCTS CONTINUE TO DRIVE CO‘S RESULTS

* CHEMOURS CO - EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO GENERATE A RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL IN EXCESS OF 30 PERCENT & CO POISED FOR GROWTH THROUGH 2020 AND BEYOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: