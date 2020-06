BRIEF-Chemring H1 Pretax Profit From Continuing Operations 24.2 Mln Stg

June 3 (Reuters) - Chemring Group PLC:

* H1 UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 24.2 MILLION STG

* HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS REVENUE 191.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 139.3 MILLION STG AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 24.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 9.9 MILLION STG AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* H1 PERFORMANCE WAS AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS

* ALL OUR BUSINESSES HAVE REMAINED OPEN DESPITE CHALLENGES CAUSED BY COVID-19

* LIQUIDITY IMPROVED AS A RESULT OF OBTAINING AN ADDITIONAL SHORT TERM FACILITY FOR £100M, OF WHICH £50M HAS BEEN DRAWN

* FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS ARE UNCHANGED, DESPITE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

* APPROXIMATELY 95% OF EXPECTED H2 REVENUE IS IN ORDER BOOK OR HAS BEEN DELIVERED TO DATE

* NET DEBT AT 30 APRIL 60.6 MILLION STG

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR OF 1.3P PER ORDINARY SHARE