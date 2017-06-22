BRIEF-Chemring sees modest growth in global defence spending in coming years

June 22 (Reuters) - Chemring Group Plc

* H1 revenue 249.6 million stg

* Interim dividend 1 penceper share

* Has had a solid first half year, in line with expectations, continuing performance of second half of last year

* H1 revenue increased by 38.6 pct to 249.6 mln stg (H1 2016: 180.1 mln stg, 2016: 477.1 mln stg) and underlying operating profit was 17.2 mln stg (H1 2016: 3.8 mln stg, 2016: 48.5 mln stg)

* First half saw a good performance from energetics segment, driven by continued consistency of operational performance across segment

* Order book at 30 April 2017 was 556.2 mln stg (H1 2016: 591.3 mln stg, 2016: 592.9 mln stg), of which approximately 260 mln stg is scheduled for delivery during H2 FY2017

* Outlook for global defence spending is therefore expected to be one of modest growth in coming years

* Outlook for U.S. spending is positive

* New U.S. Administration looks to significantly modernise and invest in defence capabilities; signalling a 4-5 pct increase in expenditure over coming years

Also declared an interim dividend in respect of 2017 of 1.0p per ordinary share, which will be paid on 15 September 2017